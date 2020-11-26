Quant Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.83 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $161.62 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can now be bought for $13.39 or 0.00077216 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006526 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000957 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00020797 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.