Quasarcoin Market Cap Reaches $321,192.83 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $321,192.83 and approximately $5,577.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00023000 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001708 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.