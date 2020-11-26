Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLGT opened at $5.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

