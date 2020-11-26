Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RAIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Raiffeisen Bank International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

RAIFY stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.72.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.