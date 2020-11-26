Raymond James Analysts Give Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) a C$33.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday.

REAL opened at C$20.15 on Monday. Real Matters Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.74 and a twelve month high of C$33.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.65.

In other Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) news, Senior Officer Ryan Jacob Smith sold 28,656 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.02, for a total value of C$717,079.15. Also, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.78, for a total value of C$71,327.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,477,088.97. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,719 shares of company stock worth $6,127,406.

About Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

