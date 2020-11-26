Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALGS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/10/2020 – Aligos Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Aligos Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Aligos Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

11/10/2020 – Aligos Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ ALGS opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Get Aligos Therapeutics Inc alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Woiwode bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. bought 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $8,250,000.00.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.