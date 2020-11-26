Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Insider Buys £248,603 in Stock

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) insider Christopher Sinclair bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,719 ($87.78) per share, for a total transaction of £248,603 ($324,801.41).

LON:RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,672 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,456.67. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 7,100 ($92.76) to GBX 5,845 ($76.37) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,750 ($114.32) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,644.12 ($99.87).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

