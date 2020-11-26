Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) COO James D. Thompson Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $494,300.00.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $47.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.75. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 478.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 660.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their target price on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.77.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

