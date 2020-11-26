Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total transaction of $54,854.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,987,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.06, for a total value of $6,120,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,222,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,558 shares of company stock worth $24,289,666. 11.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REGN opened at $508.31 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $328.13 and a one year high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $568.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $591.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

