Relative Value Partners Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFA. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

MFA stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 116.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

