Relative Value Partners Group LLC Buys 1,001 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 59,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 537,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 82,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $389,000.

IQLT stock opened at $34.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.

