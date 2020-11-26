Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 67.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,814 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,749,000 after acquiring an additional 613,699 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $116.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.60. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

