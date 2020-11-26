Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $343,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 114.5% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 177,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,261,000 after buying an additional 94,719 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 68.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE:LLY opened at $144.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $115.92 and a 12 month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.17). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.07.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.