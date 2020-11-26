Relative Value Partners Group LLC Invests $229,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Lincoln National by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Lincoln National by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Lincoln National by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 85,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 19,185 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

