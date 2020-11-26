Relative Value Partners Group LLC Raises Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PennantPark Investment worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNNT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 48,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 158,587 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 621,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 559.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 182,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT opened at $4.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. PennantPark Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.07 million, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Sunday. BidaskClub raised PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Compass Point raised PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

