Relative Value Partners Group LLC Raises Stock Position in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 199,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 238,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 279,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,153,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 36,957 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GF opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

