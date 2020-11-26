Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 19,243 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 79.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,243 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 51.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,529,000 after purchasing an additional 304,089 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 390.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 403,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 3.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 323,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $3,004,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,337 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,147.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $28,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,807.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,040 shares of company stock worth $10,446,498 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. Guggenheim lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

TRUP opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,906.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

