Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 2,800 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 582.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $55.41.

