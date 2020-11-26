Relative Value Partners Group LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.34.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

