Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for THK Co., Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for THK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on THKLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of THKLY stock opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. THK has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 125.92 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

