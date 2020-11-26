RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Robert I. Theis Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Director Robert I. Theis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:RNG opened at $288.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.82. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $317.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on RingCentral from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,063,532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after purchasing an additional 163,060 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 18.6% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,503,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $412,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in RingCentral by 19.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,652,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in RingCentral by 9.5% during the second quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 450,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,319,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

