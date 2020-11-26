Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,093 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $661,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,793,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $712,235,000 after acquiring an additional 266,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 189,428 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 66,002 shares in the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $66.28 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.12.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

