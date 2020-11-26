Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Director Jason Les Sells 68,500 Shares of Stock

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $505,530.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIOT opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 276.54% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Riot Blockchain in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Riot Blockchain by 1,092.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 333,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Riot Blockchain by 447.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 632,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RIOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riot Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

