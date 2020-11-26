RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $238.84 Million

Equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) will announce sales of $238.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RLI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.80 million and the highest is $239.87 million. RLI reported sales of $233.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLI will report full year sales of $932.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $932.06 million to $933.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $993.17 million, with estimates ranging from $963.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RLI.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

RLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of RLI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in RLI by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 2,320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.39. 121,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,964. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $105.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.21.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. RLI’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

