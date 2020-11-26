Robert F. Probst Sells 5,500 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 535,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 681,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,614,000 after acquiring an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

