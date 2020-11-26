Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $71.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $58.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Cfra raised Robert Half International from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Robert Half International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NYSE:RHI opened at $65.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $67.23.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 607.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 112.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 461.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

