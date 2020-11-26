Rocket Pool (RPL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.23 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $29.45 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.86 or 0.00016569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00072862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00022702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00373546 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $529.83 or 0.03064325 BTC.

Rocket Pool Token Profile

Rocket Pool (CRYPTO:RPL) is a token. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.