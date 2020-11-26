Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) (CVE:RUM) Shares Gap Up to $0.11

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) (CVE:RUM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.11, but opened at $0.12. Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 67,500 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.47, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40.

About Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) (CVE:RUM)

Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc, through its subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc, owns and operates liquor stores in Canada. Its stores sell beer, wine, spirit, and ready to drink products, as well as ancillary items, such as juice, ice, soft drinks, and giftware. As of April 17, 2020, it owned and operated 28 private liquor stores.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (RUM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.