Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.46

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$5.46 and last traded at C$5.43, with a volume of 303393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.08.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $525.97 million and a P/E ratio of -25.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.14.

About Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

