Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives $209.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.04.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. 140166 upped their target price on Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $56,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,172.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $17,016,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,605,269 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after buying an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Roku by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after buying an additional 741,898 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 206.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,735,000 after buying an additional 659,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 19.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after buying an additional 631,631 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $5.05 on Friday, hitting $278.06. 3,135,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,470,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.79 and a beta of 1.81. Roku has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.68.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

