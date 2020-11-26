Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYCEY. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Main First Bank lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of RYCEY opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

