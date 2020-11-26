Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Earns In-Line Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.64.

Get Root alerts:

Shares of ROOT opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

About Root

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.