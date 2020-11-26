Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Root in a report on Monday. They issued an in-line rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Root in a research note on Sunday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Root has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $29.48.

Root Company Profile

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

