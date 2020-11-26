Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Sunday. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday. They issued an in-line rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Root currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.64.

Root stock opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

Root Company Profile

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

