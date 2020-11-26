Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ROOT. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Root in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Root in a report on Sunday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Root in a report on Monday. They set an in-line rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Root in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.64.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $17.01 on Monday. Root has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $29.48.

About Root

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

