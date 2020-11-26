Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO)

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE GATO opened at $6.33 on Monday. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08.

In related news, Director Janice Stairs acquired 10,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

