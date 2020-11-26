Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SEYMF. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Shares of SEYMF stock opened at $20.38 on Monday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.