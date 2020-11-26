Royal Bank of Canada Raises HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) Price Target to GBX 1,300

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) (LON:HSV) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,307.50 ($17.08).

HSV stock opened at GBX 1,069.42 ($13.97) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,185.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,258.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52. HomeServe plc has a 1 year low of GBX 755.81 ($9.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. HomeServe plc (HSV.L)’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

In other HomeServe plc (HSV.L) news, insider Olivier Grémillon bought 2,000 shares of HomeServe plc (HSV.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,226 ($16.02) per share, with a total value of £24,520 ($32,035.54). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,032 shares of company stock worth $2,490,442 over the last three months.

HomeServe plc (HSV.L) Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

