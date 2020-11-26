Royal Bank of Canada Raises Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Price Target to $1.50

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPSSF opened at $0.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. Opsens has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.88.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the interventional cardiology market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

