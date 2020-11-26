Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Position Trimmed by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.