Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) (CVE:RHC) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) (CVE:RHC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.29. Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 7,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cormark set a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00.

Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) Company Profile (CVE:RHC)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of helium properties. The company holds helium leases and permits in Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Helium Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with The Saskatchewan Research Council to develop a helium facility. The company was formerly known as RHC Capital Corporation and changed its name to Royal Helium Ltd.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium Ltd. (RHC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.