Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROYMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Mail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Royal Mail has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $8.08.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.