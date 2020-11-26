Royal Mail’s (ROYMY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ROYMY. ValuEngine lowered Royal Mail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Mail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $8.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.64.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: UK Parcels, International, and Letters (UKPIL), General Logistics Systems (GLS) and Group. The UKPIL segment comprises of its core UK and international parcels and letters delivery businesses under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

