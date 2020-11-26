Royce & Associates LP Acquires 14,330 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,160,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.60% of Virtu Financial worth $26,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. AJO LP increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 4,835.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,240,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,073 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,532,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,768,000 after acquiring an additional 703,369 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 70.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,459,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 604,938 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,900,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,737,000 after acquiring an additional 562,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIRT. BidaskClub lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.41.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The business’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

