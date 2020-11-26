Royce & Associates LP Acquires 55,674 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,794 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $16,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 483.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Shares of NTB opened at $33.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $122.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.