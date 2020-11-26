Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.41% of Brunswick worth $18,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $499,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $1,215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Brunswick by 180.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.46.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.99. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $78.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.