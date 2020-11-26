Royce & Associates LP Buys 48,152 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 563,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,152 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $16,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEI. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 115.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 288.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 461,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,384,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

