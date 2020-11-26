Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,728,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,222 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.67% of Kimball International worth $18,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the third quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kimball International by 519.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the second quarter worth $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Kimball International during the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimball International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $434.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 5.20%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.