Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 303,400 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.90% of Axcelis Technologies worth $21,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $901.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

