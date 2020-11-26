Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 493,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.58% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $28,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,492,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,259,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140,118 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,968,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,144,000 after purchasing an additional 126,469 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,542,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,981,000 after purchasing an additional 42,107 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,117,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,969,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 118.24 and a beta of 1.22. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $63.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.53.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.64 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.